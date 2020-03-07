Dr. James Baldwin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baldwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Baldwin, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Baldwin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital and Johnston-Willis Hospital.
Dr. Baldwin works at
Locations
-
1
Achilles Foot & Ankle Center Inc7660 E Parham Rd Ste 107, Richmond, VA 23294 Directions (804) 430-5954
Hospital Affiliations
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Allstate
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
- Virginia Premier
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baldwin?
I love everyone in the office but Dr. Baldwin is my favorite, he explains everything in detail I never feel rushed he takes his time and is very personable best podiatrist ever!
About Dr. James Baldwin, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1588928444
Education & Certifications
- Heritage Valley Beaver
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baldwin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baldwin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baldwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baldwin works at
Dr. Baldwin has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baldwin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Baldwin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baldwin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baldwin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baldwin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.