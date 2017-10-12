See All Plastic Surgeons in Lafayette, IN
Dr. James Baldwin, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Baldwin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East .

Dr. Baldwin works at Baldwin Plastic Surgery in Lafayette, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Excision of Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baldwin Plastic Surgery
    2403 Loy Dr Ste 202, Lafayette, IN 47909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 838-2119

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Lafayette East 

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. James Baldwin, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467421503
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
