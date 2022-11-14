Dr. James Tony Bakerink, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bakerink is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Tony Bakerink, MD
Dr. James Tony Bakerink, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.
Wee Care Pediatrics4785 S Durango Dr Ste 101, Las Vegas, NV 89147 Directions (702) 850-7155
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
We have been a patient of Dr. Bakerink’s for 16 years. He has helped us through all the ups and downs of raising a child. His advice is highly regarded.
- Pediatrics
- English
- University Of California
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
Dr. Bakerink has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bakerink accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bakerink. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bakerink.
