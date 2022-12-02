Overview

Dr. James Baker, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital and St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital.



Dr. Baker works at The Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Crestview Hills, KY, Florence, KY and Edgewood, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Broken Arm and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.