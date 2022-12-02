See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. James Baker, MD

Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
4 (82)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Baker, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital and St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital.

Dr. Baker works at The Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Crestview Hills, KY, Florence, KY and Edgewood, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Broken Arm and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    OrthoCincy
    2123 Auburn Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 221-2663
  2. 2
    Chancellor
    2845 Chancellor Dr, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 301-2663
  3. 3
    Florence
    7388 Turfway Rd, Florence, KY 41042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 301-2663
  4. 4
    Commonwealth Orthopaedic Centers
    8726 US HIGHWAY 42, Florence, KY 41042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 301-2663
  5. 5
    Commonwealth Orthopaedic Centers Psc
    560 S Loop Rd, Edgewood, KY 41017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 301-2663
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    12:45pm - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
  • St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Broken Arm
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Broken Arm
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Bennett's Fracture Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Colles' Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Malunion of Fracture Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis of Hand and Wrist Chevron Icon
Scaphoid Fractures Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Thumb Basal Joint Arthritis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 82 ratings
    Patient Ratings (82)
    5 Star
    (61)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Dec 02, 2022
    I needed trigger finger procedure on my right hand. No issues at all. Then I had the same issue, same finger but on the second knuckle. Of course they said it only happens about 2% of the time. Next procedure is January.
    Tina — Dec 02, 2022
    Photo: Dr. James Baker, MD
    About Dr. James Baker, MD

    Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
    19 years of experience
    English
    1588879860
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship: The Hand Center At San Antonio
    Residency: University of Illinois-Chicago
    Internship: UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education: University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    • Washington University, St Louis
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
