Dr. James Baker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Baker, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital and St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital.
Dr. Baker works at
Locations
1
OrthoCincy2123 Auburn Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 221-2663
2
Chancellor2845 Chancellor Dr, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Directions (859) 301-2663
3
Florence7388 Turfway Rd, Florence, KY 41042 Directions (859) 301-2663
4
Commonwealth Orthopaedic Centers8726 US HIGHWAY 42, Florence, KY 41042 Directions (859) 301-2663
5
Commonwealth Orthopaedic Centers Psc560 S Loop Rd, Edgewood, KY 41017 Directions (859) 301-2663Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday12:45pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I needed trigger finger procedure on my right hand. No issues at all. Then I had the same issue, same finger but on the second knuckle. Of course they said it only happens about 2% of the time. Next procedure is January.
About Dr. James Baker, MD
- Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Hand Center At San Antonio
- University of Illinois-Chicago
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Washington University, St Louis
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
