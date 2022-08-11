Dr. James Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Baker, MD
Overview
Dr. James Baker, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah, Jackson Purchase Medical Center, Jennie Stuart Medical Center and Saint Thomas West Hospital.
Dr. Baker works at
Locations
Ascension Saint Thomas Heart West4230 Harding Pike Ste 330, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 269-4545Monday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Baptist Health Paducah2501 Kentucky Ave, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions (270) 575-3113
Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital4220 Harding Pike, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 222-6776
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Paducah
- Jackson Purchase Medical Center
- Jennie Stuart Medical Center
- Saint Thomas West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Most trusted and knowledgeable doctor I’ve ever experienced. Would recommend Dr. To anyone who has experienced AFIB
About Dr. James Baker, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U AL Hosps
- Harvard Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
