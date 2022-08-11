Overview

Dr. James Baker, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah, Jackson Purchase Medical Center, Jennie Stuart Medical Center and Saint Thomas West Hospital.



Dr. Baker works at Ascension Saint Thomas Heart West in Nashville, TN with other offices in Paducah, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.