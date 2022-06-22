Overview

Dr. James Baker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe.



Dr. Baker works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group in Conroe, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

