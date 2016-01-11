Overview

Dr. James Baker, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rogers, AR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas.



Dr. Baker works at MDVIP - Rogers, Arkansas in Rogers, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.