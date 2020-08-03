Dr. James Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Baker, MD
Dr. James Baker, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
South Office7323 Chapman Hwy Ste 100, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 392-9220
Morristown Office823 McFarland St, Morristown, TN 37814 Directions (865) 392-9220
East Tennessee Colon & Rectal10810 Parkside Dr Ste G-12, Knoxville, TN 37934 Directions (865) 392-9220
Hospital Affiliations
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Baker and his staff were all friendly, courteous, and professional. They spent sufficient time with me explaining things clearly and answering questions to my satisfaction. The office wait times were short, the surgery and recovery went perfectly. I couldn't ask for a better experience given the circumstances.
About Dr. James Baker, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1093895393
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Clin
- Rush Presby St Lukes
- Rush-Presby-St Lukes
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
- The Johns Hopkins University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baker has seen patients for Ileus, Anorectal Abscess and Anal Fissure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.