Overview

Dr. James Bakeman, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial and University of Michigan Health - West.



Dr. Bakeman works at Orthopedic Associates of Michigan in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.