Dr. James Baird, DPM
Overview
Dr. James Baird, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Barrington, IL.
They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1410 S Barrington Rd Ste 1, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (773) 594-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Baird treats me, my sister and our father. He is very patient, listens to the issues and we always leave with constructive things to try for our feet and pain.
About Dr. James Baird, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1285686659
