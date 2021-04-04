See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Greenwood Village, CO
Dr. James Bainbridge, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. James Bainbridge, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4 (49)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. James Bainbridge, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Greenwood Village, CO. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine|Northeastern Ohio University College and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, The Medical Center of Aurora and Parker Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Bainbridge works at Denver Back Pain Specialists in Greenwood Village, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Degenerative Disc Disease and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Denver Back Pain Specialists
    7730 E Belleview Ave Ste A200, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0710

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rose Medical Center
  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • The Medical Center of Aurora
  • Parker Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Medial Branch Neurotomy Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cervical Sprain Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Discography Chevron Icon
Electrodiagnostic Procedure Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Cortisone Injection Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Block Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Procedure Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Lower Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Discography Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Lumbar Medial Branch Radiofrequency Neurotomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Selective Nerve Root Block Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Transforaminal Injection Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Procedure Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Operative Spine Treatment Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Thoracic Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Thoracic Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bainbridge?

    Apr 04, 2021
    Dr. Bainbridge keeps up with his patients. He called me at 9pm to make sure I was okay and to follow up on an appointment we had. I was impressed that he took the time to see if my pain was under control and to see if I needed any changes.
    Russell — Apr 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Bainbridge, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. James Bainbridge, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bainbridge to family and friends

    Dr. Bainbridge's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bainbridge

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Bainbridge, MD.

    About Dr. James Bainbridge, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679566145
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine|Northeastern Ohio University College
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Bainbridge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bainbridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bainbridge has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bainbridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bainbridge works at Denver Back Pain Specialists in Greenwood Village, CO. View the full address on Dr. Bainbridge’s profile.

    Dr. Bainbridge has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Degenerative Disc Disease and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bainbridge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Bainbridge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bainbridge.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bainbridge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bainbridge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. James Bainbridge, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.