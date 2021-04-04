Dr. James Bainbridge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bainbridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Bainbridge, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Bainbridge, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Greenwood Village, CO. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine|Northeastern Ohio University College and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, The Medical Center of Aurora and Parker Adventist Hospital.
Dr. Bainbridge works at
Locations
Denver Back Pain Specialists7730 E Belleview Ave Ste A200, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Directions (303) 963-0710
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- The Medical Center of Aurora
- Parker Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bainbridge keeps up with his patients. He called me at 9pm to make sure I was okay and to follow up on an appointment we had. I was impressed that he took the time to see if my pain was under control and to see if I needed any changes.
About Dr. James Bainbridge, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1679566145
Education & Certifications
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine|Northeastern Ohio University College
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bainbridge has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bainbridge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bainbridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bainbridge has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Degenerative Disc Disease and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bainbridge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Bainbridge. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bainbridge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bainbridge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bainbridge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.