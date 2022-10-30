Overview

Dr. James Bailes Jr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Bailes Jr works at Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.