Dr. James Bailes Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. James Bailes Jr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Bailes Jr works at
Locations
Cabell Huntington Hospital Inc.1115 20th St Ste 105, Huntington, WV 25703 Directions (304) 399-4141
Hospital Affiliations
- Cabell Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Intelligent & kind. Highly recommend.
About Dr. James Bailes Jr, MD
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1891759031
Education & Certifications
- CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bailes Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bailes Jr accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bailes Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bailes Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bailes Jr.
