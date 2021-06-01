Dr. Baharvar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Baharvar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Baharvar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They graduated from Pahlavi University / School of Medicine (Shiraz University) and is affiliated with Southern California Hospital at Culver City and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Baharvar works at
Locations
Office1081 Long Bch Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 828-6868
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern California Hospital at Culver City
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Baharvar is an excellent doctor. I’m grateful I found him. He has a terrific sense of humor which by the looks of some of these other spurious reviews, is not appreciated by all. He is focused, skilled, experienced, and caring. I couldn’t recommend him more highly.
About Dr. James Baharvar, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1265537906
Education & Certifications
- Jewish Inst Geriatric Care
- Long Island Jewish Med Center
- Lutheran Medical Center, Cleveland, Ohio
- Pahlavi University / School of Medicine (Shiraz University)
- Pahlavi University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baharvar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baharvar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baharvar works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Baharvar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baharvar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baharvar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baharvar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.