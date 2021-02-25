Dr. James Badger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Badger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Badger, MD
Overview
Dr. James Badger, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center, Sequoia Hospital and Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Badger works at
Locations
Palo Alto Medical Foundation Pharmacy795 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 321-4121
Sutter Pacific Medical Foundation101 Rowland Way, Novato, CA 94945 Directions (415) 878-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
- Sequoia Hospital
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
On Feb 11, 2021 went in to PAMF for surgery to repair a left inguinal hernia. This was my second hernia surgery with Dr Badger. He took excellent care of me the first time in 2019 for a right inguinal hernia repair and I felt completely comfortable under his care for the second time. He consulted with me prior to surgery and was thorough and caring about my condition and concerns. I could not have asked for better treatment. The surgery went well and I emerged feeling completely comfortable and pain free.
About Dr. James Badger, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255360863
Education & Certifications
- Highland Hospital
- University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Badger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Badger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Badger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Badger has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Inguinal Hernia and Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Badger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Badger speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Badger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Badger.
