Overview

Dr. James Badger, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center, Sequoia Hospital and Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Badger works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Palo Alto, CA with other offices in Novato, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Inguinal Hernia and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.