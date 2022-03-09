Overview

Dr. James Azzi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.



Dr. Azzi works at The Palm Beach Center for Facial Plastic & Laser Surgery in Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Enlarged Turbinates and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.