Overview

Dr. James Aymond, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Mount Pleasant Hospital, Roper Hospital and Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely.



Dr. Aymond works at Roper St. Francis Physician Partners - Orthopaedics in Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC and North Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.