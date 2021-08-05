Overview

Dr. James Averett, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Averett works at Sunrise Foot And Ankle in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.