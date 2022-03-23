See All General Surgeons in Dayton, OH
Dr. James Augusta, DO

General Surgery
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. James Augusta, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Pikeville College / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Christ Hospital and Kettering Health Dayton.

Dr. Augusta works at COMPLETE WOMENS HEALTHCARE in Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Complete Womens Healthcare
    7740 Washington Village Dr Ste 110, Dayton, OH 45459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 439-4145

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christ Hospital
  • Kettering Health Dayton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Obesity Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Traumatic Hernia Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • PHCS

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 23, 2022
    I recently had surgery with Dr. Augusta and the process could not have gone any smoother. He has great bedside manner and made me feel at ease every step of the way. After surgery, he took the time to personally check on me to make sure all my needs were met! Thank you Dr. Augusta and your team at JourneyLite!
    About Dr. James Augusta, DO

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972858421
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Grandview Hospital And Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Pikeville College / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Weber state university
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Augusta, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Augusta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Augusta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Augusta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Augusta works at COMPLETE WOMENS HEALTHCARE in Dayton, OH. View the full address on Dr. Augusta’s profile.

    Dr. Augusta has seen patients for Obesity, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Augusta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Augusta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Augusta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Augusta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Augusta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

