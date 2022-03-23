Dr. James Augusta, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Augusta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Augusta, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Augusta, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Pikeville College / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Christ Hospital and Kettering Health Dayton.
Dr. Augusta works at
Locations
Complete Womens Healthcare7740 Washington Village Dr Ste 110, Dayton, OH 45459 Directions (937) 439-4145
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- Kettering Health Dayton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Gateway Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- PHCS
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had surgery with Dr. Augusta and the process could not have gone any smoother. He has great bedside manner and made me feel at ease every step of the way. After surgery, he took the time to personally check on me to make sure all my needs were met! Thank you Dr. Augusta and your team at JourneyLite!
About Dr. James Augusta, DO
- General Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1972858421
Education & Certifications
- Grandview Hospital And Medical Center
- Pikeville College / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Weber state university
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Augusta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Augusta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Augusta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Augusta has seen patients for Obesity, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Augusta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Augusta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Augusta.
