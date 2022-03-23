Overview

Dr. James Augusta, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Pikeville College / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Christ Hospital and Kettering Health Dayton.



Dr. Augusta works at COMPLETE WOMENS HEALTHCARE in Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.