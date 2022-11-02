Dr. James Attra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Attra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Attra, MD
Dr. James Attra, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons.
Childrenâ€™s Ear, Nose and Throat Center3705 Medical Pkwy Ste 200, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 324-2720
Follow up of a surgical procedure. We are very grateful for Dr. Attra for the professional attitude and friendly manner. Was very supportive through it all and we wish him the best to keep helping many others. Many many blessings to him and the whole team thank you for everything!
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1487909990
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Attra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Attra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Attra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Attra.
