Dr. James Atkinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atkinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Atkinson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Atkinson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Prairieville, LA. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.
Dr. Atkinson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ochsner Health Center - Prairieville16220 Airline Hwy, Prairieville, LA 70769 Directions (866) 624-7637Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Stanocola Home Health16777 Medical Center Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 Directions (225) 761-5200
-
3
Urology9001 Summa Ave Fl 4, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 761-5638
-
4
Ochsner Health Center - Hammond41676 Veterans Ave, Hammond, LA 70403 Directions (985) 543-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- Employers Health Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Prime Health Services
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Special Needs Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Atkinson?
I have been a patient of Dr. Atkinson for approximately five years. He is very thorough in his examinations, explanations, treatment, and always lets me know about treatment options. My wife is usually with me during the visits, and he makes sure she has a full understanding about what is going on. He is patient, never rushed, and makes sure we leave informed. I would highly recommend him to other men in need of a urologist.
About Dr. James Atkinson, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1487844668
Education & Certifications
- LSU School of Medicine/ Ochsner Clinic - New Orleans, LA (Urology)
- Oschner Medical Foundation
- Tulane University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA
- Naval Postgraduate School - MS Physics/Astronautics
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Atkinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atkinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Atkinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atkinson works at
Dr. Atkinson has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atkinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Atkinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atkinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atkinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atkinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.