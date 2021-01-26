Overview

Dr. James Atkinson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Prairieville, LA. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.



Dr. Atkinson works at Ochsner Health Center in Prairieville, LA with other offices in Baton Rouge, LA and Hammond, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.