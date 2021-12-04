See All Otolaryngologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. James Atkins, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Atkins, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their residency with Baylor College Of Med

Dr. Atkins works at Atkins Expert Sinus Care in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    San Antonio Office
    15900 La Cantera Pkwy Ste 20210, San Antonio, TX 78256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 816-3838
  2. 2
    North Central Baptist Hospital
    520 Madison Oak Dr, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 816-3838

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery)
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 04, 2021
    Highly recommend! Very professional, friendly, Knowledgeable, explains things. Staff is also great. Couldn't be more satisfied. Have been using Dr. Atkins for a long time.
    — Dec 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Atkins, MD
    About Dr. James Atkins, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1396730776
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Atkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Atkins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Atkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Atkins works at Atkins Expert Sinus Care in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Atkins’s profile.

    Dr. Atkins has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Atkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atkins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

