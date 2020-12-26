See All Neurosurgeons in Hot Springs National Park, AR
Dr. James Arthur, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hot Springs National Park, AR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs and National Park Medical Center.

Dr. Arthur works at CHI St. Vincent Neurosurgery Clinic - Hot Springs in Hot Springs National Park, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    CHI St. Vincent Neurosurgery Clinic - Hot Springs
    1 Mercy Ln Ste 502, Hot Springs National Park, AR 71913 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Dr. Arthur did more for my back problems than any other neurosurgeon.
  • Neurosurgery
  • 47 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1831154004
  • U Ark Va Hosp
  • U Ark Va Hosp
  • University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine
  • Neurosurgery
  • CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
  • National Park Medical Center

Dr. James Arthur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arthur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Arthur has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Arthur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Arthur works at CHI St. Vincent Neurosurgery Clinic - Hot Springs in Hot Springs National Park, AR. View the full address on Dr. Arthur’s profile.

Dr. Arthur has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arthur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

19 patients have reviewed Dr. Arthur. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arthur.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arthur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arthur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.