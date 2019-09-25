Overview

Dr. James Arterburn, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Nebraska College of Medicine and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Ochsner St. Martin Hospital.



Dr. Arterburn works at Gastroenterology Clinic Of Acadiana in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.