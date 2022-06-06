Dr. James Arnold, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arnold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Arnold, DPM
Overview
Dr. James Arnold, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with Winchester Medical Center.
Locations
Valley Health Winchester Family Practice Jubal Early611 E Jubal Early Dr, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 667-0130
Foot Care Center PLC621 E Jubal Early Dr, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 667-0130Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Foot Care Center PLC1066 Hisey Ave Ste 104, Woodstock, VA 22664 Directions (540) 459-2259Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pm
Foot Care Center44 Trifecta Pl Ste 200, Charles Town, WV 25414 Directions (304) 728-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Winchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Virginia Premier
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Arnold has worked on my left foot, toes and achilles tendon. It is great to still have my foot looking normal and no pain to walk on this foot!
About Dr. James Arnold, DPM
- Podiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arnold has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arnold accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arnold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arnold has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arnold on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Arnold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arnold.
