Dr. James Armstrong, MD
Overview
Dr. James Armstrong, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Humble, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 18955 N Memorial Dr, Humble, TX 77338 Directions (281) 319-8530
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
my experience with dr. Armstrong and his staff has been very rewarding. I have had many wonderful doctors over the last 73 years but I actually think and believe that dr. Armstrong has been the most beneficial as a physician for me. I think he is a brilliant diagnostician. I would recommend him without reservation to anyone needing help with any of the many ailments and conditions that he treats.
About Dr. James Armstrong, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1215027487
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neuromuscular Medicine
