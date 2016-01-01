Dr. Armstrong Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Armstrong Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. James Armstrong Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.
Dr. Armstrong Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Southern Orthopedics Surgeons454 TAYLOR RD, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 613-9000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Armstrong Jr?
About Dr. James Armstrong Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1093775223
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Armstrong Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Armstrong Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Armstrong Jr works at
Dr. Armstrong Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armstrong Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Armstrong Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Armstrong Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.