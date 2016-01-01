Dr. James Arcoleo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arcoleo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Arcoleo, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Arcoleo, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Enfield, CT. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Baystate Franklin Medical Center, Baystate Medical Center and Cooley Dickinson Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Syncope along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 100 Hazard Ave, Enfield, CT 06082 Directions (860) 749-1985
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Franklin Medical Center
- Baystate Medical Center
- Cooley Dickinson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Network Health
- Northeast Health Direct
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Arcoleo, DO
- Interventional Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1407885676
Education & Certifications
- Albany Med Center Ny
- Kingston Hospital Ny
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
