Dr. James Appleton, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Appleton, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Newport Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Appleton works at
Locations
Rhode Island Foot Care Inc.649 East Ave, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Directions (401) 231-0500
Rhode Island Foot Care Inc2067 Mineral Spring Ave, North Providence, RI 02911 Directions (401) 231-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- Newport Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
I was embarrassed at my feet I have terrible callouses on my heels and they hurt Dr Appleton never made me self conscious about them . He gave me 2 ?? one in each heel , I already have much comfort. I highly recommend Dr Appleton for your foot care .
About Dr. James Appleton, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Roger Williams Medical Center
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- Assumption College
Frequently Asked Questions
