Dr. James Appelbaum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Appelbaum, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Medical Center.
Dr. Appelbaum works at
Locations
PMG-Neurology8919 Parallel Pkwy Ste 440, Kansas City, KS 66112 Directions (913) 596-7286
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Appelbaum?
10/16/2019 Yes, I liked Dr. Appelbaum very much. He explained everything that he was doing as he was doing each procedure to my husband. Very knowledgeable and pleasant. Our first visit was very impressive. I am not one of those wives that come to every visit with their husband but he wanted me there today so I was allowed in the room with him and Dr. Appelbaum didn't make me feel uncomfortable doing so. Thank you Dr. Appelbaum, we appreciated your time. The Steger's
About Dr. James Appelbaum, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1063426369
Education & Certifications
- University Chicago Pritzker Sch Med
- Saint Lukes Hospital of Kansas City
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Appelbaum has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Appelbaum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Appelbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Appelbaum works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Appelbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Appelbaum.
