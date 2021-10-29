Dr. James Appel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Appel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Appel, MD
Dr. James Appel, MD is a Dermatologist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky.
Wilmington Health at Porters Neck8115 Market St, Wilmington, NC 28411 Directions (910) 796-7767
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
Excellent prompt care by Dr Appel - 5 stars.
About Dr. James Appel, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- University Louisville School Of Med
- University Of Cincinnati Hospital
- University Of Kentucky
Dr. Appel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Appel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Appel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Appel has seen patients for Seborrheic Dermatitis, Psoriasis and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Appel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Appel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Appel.
