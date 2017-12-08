Dr. James Antoszyk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Antoszyk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Antoszyk, MD
Overview
Dr. James Antoszyk, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health University City and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Antoszyk works at
Locations
Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center1000 Blythe Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203 Directions (704) 295-3000
Belmont400 Park St, Belmont, NC 28012 Directions (704) 295-3700
Blakeney5933 Blakeney Park Dr Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 295-3311
SouthPark6035 Fairview Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 295-3000Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health University City
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Antoszyk was great! He performed a bleph surgery. I was very happy with the results. His staff was very kind and helped me feel comfortable. Would recommend him to others.
About Dr. James Antoszyk, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Sick Chldn/Royal Victoria
- New York Med College
- Baylor College Of Med
- New York Medical College
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Antoszyk works at
