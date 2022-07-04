Dr. James Andry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Andry, MD
Overview
Dr. James Andry, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center.
Locations
James M.Andry, MD PA5290 Medical Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Next to impossible to get someone on the phone...rings and rigs w/o an answer...when you do leave a msg, you hear nothing back. Long waiting times to get an appointment. I think they are over-extended. When you do get to see the doctor, you do get good service...just have to get to that point!
About Dr. James Andry, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Arabic and Persian
- 1316010986
Education & Certifications
- 1983 - 1985
- University Of Texas Affiliated Hospitals Program
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
- Internal Medicine
