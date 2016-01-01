Dr. James Andrews, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Andrews, MD
Overview
Dr. James Andrews, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Dr. Andrews works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rheumatology Clinic at Harborview333 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Andrews?
About Dr. James Andrews, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1407084809
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andrews has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Andrews using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Andrews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andrews works at
Dr. Andrews has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrews.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andrews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andrews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.