Dr. James Andrews, MD

Neurotology
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Andrews, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Andrews works at James C Andrews MD in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    James C Andrews MD
    8641 Wilshire Blvd Ste 303, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 478-4308

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Saint John's Health Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
Ataxia
Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma
Ataxia

Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Jan 26, 2021
Dr. Andrews impressed us as a very professional, intelligent, and caring physician. He is a top-notch surgeon with a very pleasant personality. We were so happy to have found him and feel we got the very best medical care possible for my husband with an excellent outcome. We can highly recommend him.
Cal Gal — Jan 26, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. James Andrews, MD
About Dr. James Andrews, MD

Specialties
  • Neurotology
Years of Experience
  • 43 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1134143431
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University Zurich
Residency
  • University Of California Los Angeles
Internship
  • Indiana University Med Center
Medical Education
  • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
Undergraduate School
  • UCLA
Board Certifications
  • Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. James Andrews, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Andrews has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Andrews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Andrews works at James C Andrews MD in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Andrews’s profile.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrews. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrews.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andrews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andrews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

