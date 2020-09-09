Dr. James Andrews, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Andrews, MD
Overview
Dr. James Andrews, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with University Of Texas Houston Texas
Locations
J. Todd Andrews M.D. Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery3355 W Alabama St Ste 200, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (713) 347-4037
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Andrews and his staff are very professional and kind. Dr. Andrews does great work you will not regret. He is very warm and kind doctor. I trust Dr. Andrews as my ENT doctor. Excellent work.
About Dr. James Andrews, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, French
- 1003890203
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Houston Texas
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
