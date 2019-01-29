Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Anderson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Anderson, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ottawa and Russell Regional Hospital.
Dr. Anderson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Arckc LLC8401 W 125TH ST, Overland Park, KS 66213 Directions (913) 338-3222
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ottawa
- Russell Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anderson?
Dr. Anderson is my second rheumatologist. The thing that sets him apart is that he actually listens to what you say and offers concrete suggestions as to the best way to move forward with your concerns. He writes out what is essentially a discharge summary which you can take home to review at your leisure. He has been a lifesaver for me.
About Dr. James Anderson, MD
- Rheumatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1801892377
Education & Certifications
- University MO Columbia
- U Kans Sch Med
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson works at
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Joint Pain, Arthritis and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.