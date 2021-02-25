Dr. James Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Anderson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Anderson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville and Tristar Northcrest Medical Center.
Dr. Anderson works at
Locations
-
1
Affiliated Neurologists781 Weatherly Dr Ste D, Clarksville, TN 37043 Directions
-
2
Affiliated Neurologists314 Bluebird Dr, Goodlettsville, TN 37072 Directions (615) 851-5757
- 3 1811 Memorial Cir, Clarksville, TN 37043 Directions (615) 851-5757
Hospital Affiliations
- Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville
- Tristar Northcrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
We recently had our first visit. He told us about my issues and spent time answering our questions and addressing our concerns.
About Dr. James Anderson, MD
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1689671802
Education & Certifications
- W VA University
- W Va U
- West Virginia University
- Neurology, Psychiatry and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Low Back Pain, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
137 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
