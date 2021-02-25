See All Neurologists in Clarksville, TN
Dr. James Anderson, MD

Neurology
3.5 (137)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Anderson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville and Tristar Northcrest Medical Center.

Dr. Anderson works at Affiliated Neurologists in Clarksville, TN with other offices in Goodlettsville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Affiliated Neurologists
    781 Weatherly Dr Ste D, Clarksville, TN 37043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Affiliated Neurologists
    314 Bluebird Dr, Goodlettsville, TN 37072 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 851-5757
    1811 Memorial Cir, Clarksville, TN 37043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 851-5757

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville
  • Tristar Northcrest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Low Back Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 137 ratings
    Patient Ratings (137)
    5 Star
    (77)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (51)
    Feb 25, 2021
    We recently had our first visit. He told us about my issues and spent time answering our questions and addressing our concerns.
    — Feb 25, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. James Anderson, MD

    • Neurology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1689671802
    Education & Certifications

    • W VA University
    • W Va U
    • West Virginia University
    • Neurology, Psychiatry and Sleep Medicine
