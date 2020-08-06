Dr. Amsberry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Amsberry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Amsberry, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ORAL ROBERTS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Amsberry works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sharp Rees-stealy Clinical Laboratory - Scripps Ranch10670 Wexford St, San Diego, CA 92131 Directions (858) 621-4090
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Amsberry?
I have nothing but amazing things to say about Dr. Amsberry and his medical team, including Nicole. They were amazing and reactive. I am truly impressed. My surgery went beautifully and he gave me the results I dreamed of.
About Dr. James Amsberry, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1689736522
Education & Certifications
- ORAL ROBERTS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amsberry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amsberry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amsberry works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Amsberry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amsberry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amsberry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amsberry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.