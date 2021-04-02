Dr. Amlicke has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Amlicke, MD
Overview
Dr. James Amlicke, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville.
Locations
Gateway Medical Group647 Dunlop Ln Ste 101, Clarksville, TN 37040 Directions (931) 502-3750
Tennova Healthcare-clarksville651 Dunlop Ln, Clarksville, TN 37040 Directions (931) 502-3750
Hospital Affiliations
- Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Had a heart cath at Tennova yesterday 3/31/21. Dr Amlicke was amazing and his staff and the staff at Tennova were exceptional!! I felt comfortable, the Team was very attentive and didn’t leave me wondering about anything. They knew what they were doing and are very good at it.
About Dr. James Amlicke, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1508961996
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amlicke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amlicke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amlicke has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amlicke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Amlicke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amlicke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amlicke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amlicke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.