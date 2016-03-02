Dr. James Amis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Amis, MD
Dr. James Amis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Cincinnati Veterans Affairs Medical Center3200 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH 45220 Directions (513) 861-3100
Dr Amis was amazing! Follow his directions for a speedy recovery. I have never had a injury or surgery before, but very thankful that Dr Amis and his team were available. JR
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1568454965
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Dr. Amis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Amis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amis.
