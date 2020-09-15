Overview

Dr. James Alver, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wimauma, FL. They graduated from University of Miami and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Shore Hospital, HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, South Florida Baptist Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Alver works at Bay Area Urological Associates in Wimauma, FL with other offices in Riverview, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Dysfunction, Bladder Infection and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.