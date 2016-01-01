Dr. James Altizer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Altizer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Altizer, MD
Dr. James Altizer, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med.
NeoGenix Stem Cell and Regenerative Therapies16147 Lancaster Hwy Ste 140, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 727-6551Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Altizer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Altizer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Altizer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Altizer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Altizer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Altizer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.