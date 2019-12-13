Overview

Dr. James Altieri, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center, Prisma Health Baptist Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Altieri works at Spring Valley Family Practice in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.