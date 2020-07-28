See All Neurologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. James Alonso, MD

Neurology
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. James Alonso, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Alonso works at Neurology Associates in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Belleville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Neurology Associates, Inc.
    3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 102B, Saint Louis, MO 63131
    Missouri Baptist Medical Center
    3015 N Ballas Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63131
    Bjc Medical Group Neurology At Belleville - Suite 250
    4700 Memorial Dr Ste 250, Belleville, IL 62226

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 28, 2020
    My father has been seeing Alonzo for about 2 years. He is very professional and compassionate to my father and his caregivers that are enduring this Alzheimer"s disease with him. I do not wish this disease on any family.
    brian reiter — Jul 28, 2020
    About Dr. James Alonso, MD

    Education & Certifications

