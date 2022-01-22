Dr. Allen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Allen, MD is a Dermatologist in Independence, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine.
KMC Dermatology Independence19101 E Valley View Pkwy Ste A, Independence, MO 64055 Directions (816) 795-3353Wednesday8:30am - 2:15pmThursday8:30am - 2:15pmFriday8:30am - 2:15pm
- 2 11301 NALL AVE, Leawood, KS 66211 Directions (913) 451-5934
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Great. I've been seeing Jim for 11 years & am completely satisfied.
Education & Certifications
- University of Louisville Hospital
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
