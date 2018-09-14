Dr. James Alfandre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alfandre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Alfandre, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Alfandre, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Alfandre works at
Locations
1
Champaign Dental Group121 EVERETT RD, Albany, NY 12205 Directions (518) 453-9088
2
Ophthalmic Consultants of the Capital Region3 Atrium Dr Ste 100, Albany, NY 12205 Directions (518) 453-9088
3
OrthoNY1768 Route 9, Halfmoon, NY 12065 Directions (518) 489-2663
4
Orthony711 Troy Schenectady Rd Ste 111, Latham, NY 12110 Directions (518) 220-9534
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alfandre?
Total confidence in Dr. Alfandre's ability, judgement, intelligence and integrity. He's kindly and successfully helped me through various injuries since I first went to him for a second opinion 11 yrs ago when I'd been told by a different practice that I would need complicated surgery. Dr Alfandre carefully diagnosed my condition, replaced a faulty cast, and gave me his excellent plan for self-care along with his opinion that the break could heal without surgery. With regular checkups it healed.
About Dr. James Alfandre, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alfandre has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alfandre accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alfandre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Alfandre. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alfandre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alfandre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alfandre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.