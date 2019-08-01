Dr. James Albright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Albright, MD
Overview
Dr. James Albright, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Dr. Albright works at
Locations
Family Hearing Solutions6550 Fannin St Ste 2001, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 795-4614
Texas Childrens Hospital6621 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 796-2001
Methodist6565 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 790-3311MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Albright has been really helpful with our son's ear infections, which are no longer an issue. He only recommends surgery when it's necessary and takes a lot of time to go over options. His staff are very polite and organized - we always have a nice visit with him. When my son did have ear tube and adenoid surgery, it was successful and very fast. Definitely recommend him as do other pediatricians we have met with.
About Dr. James Albright, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1548255805
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Complex Pediatric Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Albright has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albright accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Albright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Albright has seen patients for Otitis Media, Adenoidectomy and Ear Tube Placement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Albright on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Albright speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Albright. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albright.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Albright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Albright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.