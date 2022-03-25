Dr. James Albertoli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albertoli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Albertoli, MD
Overview
Dr. James Albertoli, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.
Locations
James S Albertoli MD56 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste 100, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 694-3111Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Bio-medical Appl of MD Inc Dba Fmc of Robinwood11110 Medical Campus Rd Ste 149, Hagerstown, MD 21742 Directions (301) 698-9999
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My tendon and ligament in my right hand, middle finger were severed in a car accident. The E R doctor did the best that he was capable of suturing to stop the bleeding. He referred me to see Dr. Albertoli on Monday morning. After Dr. examined my hand he determined to perform surgery to repair my torn tendon and ligament so, it could bend properly. The scar is barely visible.
About Dr. James Albertoli, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780686337
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- St Vincents Med Center
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- Notre Dame
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Albertoli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albertoli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Albertoli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Albertoli speaks Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Albertoli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albertoli.
