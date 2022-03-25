See All Plastic Surgeons in Frederick, MD
Dr. James Albertoli, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. James Albertoli, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (43)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. James Albertoli, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.

Dr. Albertoli works at James S Albertoli MD in Frederick, MD with other offices in Hagerstown, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Scott Walen, MD
Dr. Scott Walen, MD
8 (11)
View Profile
Dr. Jessyka Lighthall, MD
Dr. Jessyka Lighthall, MD
10 (19)
View Profile
Dr. Kristin Perry, PA-C
Dr. Kristin Perry, PA-C
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    James S Albertoli MD
    56 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste 100, Frederick, MD 21702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 694-3111
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Bio-medical Appl of MD Inc Dba Fmc of Robinwood
    11110 Medical Campus Rd Ste 149, Hagerstown, MD 21742 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 698-9999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Frederick Health Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Finger Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Keloid Treatment Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myocutaneous Flaps Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Thumb Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Albertoli?

    Mar 25, 2022
    My tendon and ligament in my right hand, middle finger were severed in a car accident. The E R doctor did the best that he was capable of suturing to stop the bleeding. He referred me to see Dr. Albertoli on Monday morning. After Dr. examined my hand he determined to perform surgery to repair my torn tendon and ligament so, it could bend properly. The scar is barely visible.
    Rita P — Mar 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Albertoli, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. James Albertoli, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Albertoli to family and friends

    Dr. Albertoli's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Albertoli

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Albertoli, MD.

    About Dr. James Albertoli, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780686337
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Georgetown University
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Vincents Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MED COLL
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Notre Dame
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Albertoli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albertoli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Albertoli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Albertoli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Albertoli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albertoli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Albertoli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Albertoli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. James Albertoli, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.