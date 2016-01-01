Dr. James Aikins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aikins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Aikins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Aikins, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.
Dr. Aikins works at
Locations
Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (201) 477-5619Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Marlton Office127 Church Rd Ste 600, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (856) 399-7831
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Aikins, MD
- Oncology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1346337839
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Cooper University Hospital
- Mercy Catholic Med Ctr Fitzgerald
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aikins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aikins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Aikins using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Aikins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aikins has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Cervical Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aikins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Aikins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aikins.
