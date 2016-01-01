Overview

Dr. James Aikins, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.



Dr. Aikins works at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Marlton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Cervical Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.