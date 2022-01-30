See All Podiatrists in Nottingham, MD
Dr. James Adleberg, DPM

Podiatry
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Adleberg, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Nottingham, MD. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.

Dr. Adleberg works at James Adleberg DPM in Nottingham, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    White Marsh Foot & Ankle
    8100 Sandpiper Cir, Nottingham, MD 21236

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greater Baltimore Medical Center
  • Mercy Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 72 ratings
    Patient Ratings (72)
    5 Star
    (71)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 30, 2022
    I needed bunion surgery on my left foot. I searched every website to find a top rated surgeon. Finally I found Dr. Adleberg on health grade website. He had straight 5 star reviews. He did bunionectmy on my left foot and removed the bunion and aligned my toe with placing 2 screws to hold it 4 days ago. I had some pain the first 1/5 days of my surgery which I took oxicodoone and was fine. Same day of surgery he and his staff called me to make sure everything was fine. After my first post-surgery he took an ex-ray of my foot and everything looked great! Now after 4 days of my surgery I can walk pain free without a walker!! Dr Adleberg is one of the best podiatrist in State of Maryland. He is very smart, knowledgeable, kind, humble, and best bed side manner. His staff are also very professional, friendly, and helpful. I will strongly recommend him to my friends , and family.
    Naheed Khezri — Jan 30, 2022
    About Dr. James Adleberg, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184625238
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Metropolitan Hospital/Parkview
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Maryland
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Adleberg, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adleberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Adleberg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Adleberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Adleberg works at James Adleberg DPM in Nottingham, MD. View the full address on Dr. Adleberg’s profile.

    Dr. Adleberg has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adleberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    72 patients have reviewed Dr. Adleberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adleberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adleberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adleberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

