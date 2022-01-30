Overview

Dr. James Adleberg, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Nottingham, MD. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Adleberg works at James Adleberg DPM in Nottingham, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.